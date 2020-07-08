$775.08 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $775.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.30 million to $824.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $748.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. 1,097,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

