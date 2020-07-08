$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the lowest is $96.20 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $194.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $634.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.70 million to $637.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $693.18 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $740.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 203,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,107. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

