Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $164,583,000 after purchasing an additional 231,793 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 3,809,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,470. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

