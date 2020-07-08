ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.15, approximately 2,899 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

ABCZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

