ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $36.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,644,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,848,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 50.1% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 444,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after buying an additional 367,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 361,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

