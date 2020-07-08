Acorn Income Fund (LON:AIF) Stock Price Down 6%

Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.89), 26,394 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 12,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Acorn Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.65%.

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

