Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334,915.09

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $334,915.09 and approximately $319,304.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052219 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 22,273,500 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.