Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $171,978.57 and approximately $234.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02012459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00182790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00066691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00117030 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

