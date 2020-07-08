Aeron (ARN) Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.04889728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARN is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.