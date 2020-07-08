Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to announce $466.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.35 million. Air Lease posted sales of $471.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,493 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,041,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 858,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 1,216,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,319. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

