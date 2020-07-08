AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

