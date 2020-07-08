AirSwap Market Cap Tops $11.52 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $3.93 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.28 or 0.04892026 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.