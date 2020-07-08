Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAVC opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.76.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

