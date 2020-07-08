Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAVC opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.76.
Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile
