Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,063 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

