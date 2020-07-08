Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.22. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1,841,400 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,726.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 181,455 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

