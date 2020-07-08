Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 347,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $21.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.68. 39,861,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,984,059. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $241.30. The company has a market capitalization of $647.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

