AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of AWF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.