AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

