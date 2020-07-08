Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV) Trading 155.7% Higher

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:ANAV) shares traded up 155.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 5,249 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANAV)

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Riverside, California.

