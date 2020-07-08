Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,350,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,496.00. 1,247,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,697. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,426.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,358.00. The company has a market cap of $1,020.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

