Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $13.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,503.60. 1,578,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,427.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,356.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,026.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

