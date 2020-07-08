Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.69. 988,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,593.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $180.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $3,247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,473 shares of company stock worth $20,626,155 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.