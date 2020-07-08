American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197,728 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up 1.9% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 8,251,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,075. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

