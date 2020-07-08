American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMNB. Raymond James decreased their price target on American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

AMNB stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 20,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,922. The stock has a market cap of $262.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American National BankShares by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

