Amino Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,600.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $139,261.32 and $26,600.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.04889728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.