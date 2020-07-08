Amoveo (VEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $91.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $18.66 or 0.00200833 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.04889728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

