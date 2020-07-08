Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $2.35 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00025000 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.09 or 0.04897354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 48,423,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,657,066 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.