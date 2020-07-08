Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

