Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $5.64 on Tuesday, reaching $283.65. 686,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,835. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.99. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,747 shares of company stock worth $13,254,350. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 74.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.