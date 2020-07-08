Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post $495.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $510.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $559.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.53. 181,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nordson by 101.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 195,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7,664.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.