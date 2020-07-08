Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Million

Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $11.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.11 million and the highest is $14.60 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $66.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.74 million to $71.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.81 million, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $236.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.03.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. 5,912,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,976. The company has a market cap of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

