Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.88 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $411.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $418.10 million and the lowest is $405.70 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $407.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. 646,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,690. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

