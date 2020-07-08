Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.27 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. 1,464,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

