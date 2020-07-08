Analyzing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & InterCloud Systems (NYSE:ICLD)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Envestnet alerts:

93.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Envestnet and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.66% 8.94% 4.26% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Envestnet and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 5 5 1 2.64 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $75.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 4.45 -$16.78 million $1.21 61.84 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.00 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

Envestnet beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.