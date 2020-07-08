Andrew Marsh Sells 1,166,667 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70.

On Monday, June 8th, Andrew Marsh sold 657,002 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $3,304,720.06.

On Friday, June 5th, Andrew Marsh sold 358,378 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $1,802,641.34.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 44,654,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,685,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

