ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

ANPDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

