Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 766,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $153,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,517 shares of company stock worth $2,841,252. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 127.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Appian by 48.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Appian by 23.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 124.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

