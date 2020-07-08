Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Sells $174,606.96 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 697,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,861. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

