Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 610,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,220. The stock has a market cap of $629.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. Analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $162,127.28. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,420 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 816,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

