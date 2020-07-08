Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 1.7%

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.05), approximately 12,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 65,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

