Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR) were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, approximately 57,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 329,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

About Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR)

Ashburton Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

