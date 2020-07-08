Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,981 shares during the period. Associated Banc makes up 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.56% of Associated Banc worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 290,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,777. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

