Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $540.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -1.70. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

