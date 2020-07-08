Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $420,015.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.02009446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00182229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00068442 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00116906 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.