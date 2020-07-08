ATN (ATN) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, ATN has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. ATN has a market cap of $651,013.49 and $9,168.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Hotbit, RightBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

