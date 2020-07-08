Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of AVLR traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,818. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -194.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,091,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,591 shares of company stock worth $35,587,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

