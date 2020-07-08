Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.10 Per Share

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) announced a dividend on Friday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 182.75 ($2.25) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.34 ($2.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.63. The stock has a market cap of $278.46 million and a PE ratio of 913.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

