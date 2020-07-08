Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.10 Per Share

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) announced a dividend on Friday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 182.75 ($2.25) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.34 ($2.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.63. The stock has a market cap of $278.46 million and a PE ratio of 913.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Company Profile
