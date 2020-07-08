Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) rose 18.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 127,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 72,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

