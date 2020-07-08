BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Up 1.2%

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.09), 947,969 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 287,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.06).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.44.

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

