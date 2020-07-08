Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 17,529 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,840,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $3,422,223.82.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $731,031.12.

On Monday, June 29th, John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $276,381.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54.

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05.

BGNE stock traded up $7.51 on Wednesday, hitting $204.10. 245,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,246. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Beigene by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Beigene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beigene by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Beigene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.